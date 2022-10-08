|
08.10.2022 12:45:00
3 Hidden-Gem Growth Stocks to Buy in October
The Nasdaq-100 index, which is a barometer for the performance of the technology sector, has lost 29% of its value in 2022. A number of factors are to blame, including high inflation, rising interest rates, ongoing supply chain issues, and geopolitical tensions, all of which are hurting investor sentiment. But investors shouldn't necessarily look at this as an excuse to sell. Rather, they should take this market downturn as an opportunity to buy quality stocks at a discount for the long run. While some of the most popular companies, like Apple and Amazon, are probably sure bets, a panel of three Motley Fool contributors identified three stocks that don't get quite as much attention, yet still have monster potential. The three are Confluent (NASDAQ: CFLT), PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM), and Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM).Here's why these hidden gems are worth buying. Continue reading
