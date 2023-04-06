3 High-Conviction Stocks to Buy Now and Collect Dividends Forever

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Although many companies have excellent track records of paying dividends, others don't. Because of that, dividend-focused investors need to ensure any company they invest in can pay an enduring dividend. AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB), Realty Income (NYSE: O), and Crown Castle (NYSE: CCI) have proven dividend track records. That's one of several factors that give a few Fool.com contributors high conviction that these companies can keep paying dividends for decades to come. Matt DiLallo (AvalonBay Communities): Demand for apartments tends to grow steadily. People always need a place to live. That should benefit AvalonBay Communities, one of the country's largest residential landlords. The apartment real estate investment trust (REIT) has interests in 294 apartment communities across a dozen states, including 18 under development.