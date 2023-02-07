3 High-Growth Coins That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In the cryptocurrency market, only one coin has ever attained a trillion-dollar market capitalization: Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). But a growing number of analysts and investors now think the next crypto bull market will result in multiple coins attaining a trillion-dollar valuation. Just how likely is that scenario? After all, the highest-ever market capitalization of all cryptocurrency combined -- which encompasses thousands of different coins -- was $3 trillion. So, unless the size of the crypto market expands dramatically, the path to a trillion-dollar valuation for any coin is difficult at best. Here's a closer look at three high-growth coins that might get there.The case for Bitcoin attaining a $1 trillion valuation in the next bull market is more reasonable than it might sound, given that it topped out at $1.28 trillion in the last bull market. At a current market cap of $458 billion, Bitcoin needs to slightly more than double in value to reach the trillion-dollar mark. Given its current price of $23,785, that would imply a future price near $50,000 -- well below Bitcoin's all-time high of $68,789.63.Continue reading