3 High-Growth ETFs That Can Set You Up for Life

If you're not sure what to invest in or just want to keep things simple, an exchange-traded fund (ETF) can be a valuable tool for your portfolio. By giving you a mix of different stocks, you get instant diversification or exposure to a certain theme (like "green investing"). There are plenty of ETFs to choose from and you can get pretty specific about your preferences.Three emerging industries you should consider are cannabis, sports betting, and telehealth. They are all growing fast and the following ETFs can give you some valuable exposure to them: AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEMKT: MSOS), Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEMKT: BETZ), and Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ: EDOC). Although all three ETFs are down more than 29% in the past year and have underperformed the S&P 500 (it's up around 7%), over the long haul, investing in these funds can lock in significant gains.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading