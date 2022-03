3 High-Growth Stocks Begging to Be Bought in a Biden Bear Market

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's truly amazing how quickly things can change on Wall Street.At this time last year, the general consensus was that President Joe Biden would oversee a bull market that would be off to the races. Lending rates were at or near historic lows, the U.S. economy was bouncing back from COVID-19 lockdowns, and the Federal Reserve seemed intent on maintaining dovish monetary policy. But that's all changed.In February, the U.S. inflation rate hit a 40-year high of 7.9% and the nation's central bank has forecast up to seven rate hikes in 2022. Were this not enough, the conflict in Ukraine with Russia is adding to supply chain constraints. Perhaps it's no surprise that the growth-centric Nasdaq Composite entered bear market territory earlier this month.Continue reading