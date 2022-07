3 High-Growth Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion in 10 Years -- or Sooner

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Among the thousands of publicly traded companies in the U.S., only four stocks have a market capitalization of $1 trillion or more: Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Amazon. This year's market crash also means some stocks that joined the elite club last year, like Meta Platforms and Tesla, aren't there anymore. The stock market sell-off also means stocks could find it harder to make the $1 trillion cut, but that doesn't mean they won't. Companies that are already growing fast enough and are equipped to exploit growth opportunities could hit $1 trillion in a few years. Here are three such high-growth stocks that could hit the milestone in just 10 years from now, or maybe even sooner .Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) isn't really a high-growth stock, but the company's plans could spur its growth and send its shares catapulting. The next 10 years are crucial as the company transforms itself, and if it can execute, J&J's current market cap of around $467 billion could slowly but steadily rise close to $1 trillion.Continue reading