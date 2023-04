3 High-Growth Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion in 10 Years -- or Sooner

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

From their current market capitalizations today, Visa (NYSE: V), ASML (NASDAQ: ASML), and Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) would require annualized returns of 8%, 15%, and 19%, respectively, over the next decade to reach the $1 trillion threshold. While these percentages may not sound too far-fetched, investors may be wary of these massive companies' ability to deliver strong growth for another 10 years. However, these businesses are uniquely advantaged to reach this goal through their dominant leadership positions.Let's explore why these three stocks could be the best bets to hit this lofty goal within the next decade or sooner .Continue reading