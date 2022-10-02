3 High-Growth Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion in 10 Years - Or Sooner

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market sell-off of 2022 led to a sharp decline in the value of some high-profile names that once traded at (or near) the eye-popping market cap of $1 trillion.Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) are two big tech names that became trillion-dollar companies before the broad market sell-off dented their market caps significantly. Tesla, for instance, currently has a market cap of $840 billion. But the electric vehicle specialist was trading above the $1 trillion market cap milestone in October 2021.Similarly, Meta Platforms stock has fallen off a cliff, and it now sports a market cap of $366 billion. The social media giant had hit a $1 trillion market cap in June last year when it was known as Facebook. Meanwhile, high-flying semiconductor company Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) was close to hitting the $1 trillion milestone at the end of last year, when its market cap stood at over $800 billion. But the 58% decline in Nvidia stock this year has brought its market cap down to $304 billion.