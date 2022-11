3 High-Growth Tech Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Cryptocurrency took the market by storm last year, but in 2022, crypto performance has been more than underwhelming.Bitcoin, still the largest of any crypto, is down 56% year to date, and Ethereum has fallen 58%. In addition to the bubble bursting in crypto, the blockchain-based currencies have yet to provide significant functionality in the world. Perhaps the biggest spectacle to come out of cryptocurrencies so far is the non-fungible token (NFT), but those have proven to be a bubble as well.If you're looking for investments with truly monster growth potential, keep reading to see three stocks that can outperform any cryptocurrency.Continue reading