3 High-Potential Stocks You Should Buy at the Drop of a Hat

Every so often, the market provides investors with great buying opportunities. While they're no fun if you're simply holding or want to sell, they're helpful if you're still adding to your portfolio. With the stock market slumping on inflationary and interest-rate fears this year, many stocks are trading at more attractive valuations.One sector that has gotten hit hard is real estate investment trusts (REITs), with the average REIT tumbling by more than 11%. That sell-off is providing some great buying opportunities for long-term investors. Three REITs that stand out as attractive buys right now are American Tower (NYSE: AMT), Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), and Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH). Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading