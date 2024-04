3 High-Yield Bank Stocks to Buy at a Discount

Buying when other investors are worried is not an easy task, but it is one of the most reliable ways to find discounted stocks. You just have to go in with a grain of salt, making sure that you focus on buying good companies that are capable of withstanding whatever negatives have other investors concerned about the future.Today it looks like there is a long-term opportunity to buy Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE: CM), Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS), and Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) while they still appear to be trading at a discount.CIBC, Scotiabank, and TD Bank, as they are more commonly known, all share one important feature. As Canadian banks, they are subject to far more stringent regulations than in most other countries, like the United States.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel