3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Down by More Than 39% to Buy Now and Hold at Least a Decade

With the major stock market indices up near all-time highs, finding stocks that pay satisfying dividend yields isn't nearly as easy as it used to be. Before you give up, though, consider Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP), Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ: RPRX), and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY).Since 2020, these three dividend payers have increased their quarterly payouts between 22.7% and 40% higher. Despite the increased payments, their stock prices are way down from the all-time highs they reached in 2021.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool