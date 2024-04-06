|
06.04.2024 09:13:00
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in April
Surging stock prices have driven down dividend yields this year. The S&P 500 currently yields around 1.3%, which is approaching its historical low. That's leaving income-focused investors with fewer attractive options these days. However, one sector remains ripe with enticing income-generating opportunities: Real estate investment trusts (REITs). Higher interest rates have weighed on valuations across the space, keeping their yields high. Stag Industrial (NYSE: STAG), Realty Income (NYSE: O), and Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE: MAA) currently offer dividend yields that are more than double that of the S&P 500. That's one of several factors making these high-yielding REITs look like streaming buys this April. Stag Industrial currently offers around a 4% dividend yield. That hefty payout is very sustainable. The industrial REIT signs long-term leases with clients (they have a weighted average lease term of 4.5 years) that contain clauses that escalate lease rates by an average of 2.7% per year. Those features provide it with stable and steadily rising cash flow. Meanwhile, it has a relatively conservative dividend payout ratio (75% of its cash is available for distribution). That enables it to retain about $90 million annually to fund new investments. Stag Industrial further fortifies its dividend with a strong balance sheet and a relatively low leverage ratio (5.0 to 5.5 times). Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
