3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in March

The average dividend stock yields about 1.4% these days, based on the S&P 500's yield. That's likely not very appealing to most income-focused investors. However, many companies pay much higher dividend yields. Camden Property Trust (NYSE: CPT), Iron Mountain (NYSE: IRM), and W. P. Carey (NYSE: WPC) stand out for their dividends. They offer yields more than double the S&P 500's level. That's one of many factors that make these real estate investment trusts (REITs) screaming buys this March.Camden Property Trust is a residential REIT focused on owning apartments in fast-growing metro areas. It currently owns 172 communities with 58,634 apartment units across 15 major markets, predominantly in the U.S. Sun Belt region. It focuses on markets with above-average employment and population growth. Those factors drive strong demand for rental housing, keeping occupancy high and enabling landlords to raise rents steadily.