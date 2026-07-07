AbbVie Aktie
WKN DE: A1J84E / ISIN: US00287Y1091
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07.07.2026 16:45:00
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever (Hint: AbbVie Makes the List)
Maximizing dividend income isn't all about chasing high yields. A company must have a healthy, growing business to generate the profits needed to pay dividends and raise them over time. A high dividend yield can even be a red flag, a trap that ultimately costs investors more than they bargained for.Fortunately, there are some fantastic high-yield dividend stocks out there. That's especially true in healthcare. It's an evergreen industry, and an enormous one; in the United States, healthcare spending in 2025 reached $5.7 trillion.These three healthcare stocks will pay you generously to hold them, and have the stability and growth to own them for the long haul. While AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) tops this list, you don't want to miss the other two.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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