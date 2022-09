3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy for Passive Income Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Who likes getting paid to do nothing? If you're like most who enthusiastically raised their hand, there are some high-yielding dividend stocks you may want to consider.Shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) offer yields that are way above average. They also have a good chance of raising or at least maintaining their payouts for the long run.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading