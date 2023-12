3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in December and Hold at Least a Decade

If you'd rather set yourself up with a hefty stream of passive income than work for a living, there are lots of options. You could write a book and then live off the proceeds, but this requires heaps of effort upfront. You could buy properties and rent them out, but this requires enough effort that we really shouldn't consider such income truly passive.Whether you have a few million or just a few hundred to invest, sinking your hard-earned money into dividend-paying stocks is probably your most effective option for generating a truly passive income stream.Of course, picking the right stocks at the right time is a big part of any dividend investing strategy. These three dividend-paying stocks offer high yields upfront at the moment. Plus, there's a good chance the payouts they deliver can keep rising for at least another decade.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel