|
08.06.2024 17:01:00
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in June to Safeguard Your Portfolio From Future Storms
The stock market has been red-hot over the past year, setting several new all-time highs. That might make it easy to forget the tough times of the past. Unfortunately, the market will eventually go through more storms in the future. Because of that, investors should look for ways to safeguard their portfolios ahead of future downturns. Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIP)(NYSE: BIPC), and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) (NYSE: BEPC) stand out to a few Fool.com contributors for their resilient dividends. Here's why they think investors should buy these high-quality, high-yielding dividend stocks ahead of the next market downturn to add a safety net to their portfolio. Reuben Gregg Brewer (Enterprise Products Partners): The key story for Enterprise Products Partners is that it owns a massive collection of energy infrastructure in North America. The list of assets includes pipelines, storage, transportation, and processing facilities. The midstream business basically helps connect the energy sector's upstream (production) to the downstream (chemicals and refining) and the rest of the world. The North American energy sector wouldn't work without businesses like Enterprise.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
