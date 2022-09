3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Stocks have come under pressure as inflation runs rampant and the Federal Reserve takes aggressive action to bring it back under control. What worked over the past few years for investors just isn't working anymore.One thing that tends to work in the long run is buying shares of high-quality companies that pay solid, reliable dividends. While the stock market could continue to suffer, it looks like a great time to pick up some shares of AT&T (NYSE: T), International Paper (NYSE: IP), and Hanesbrands (NYSE: HBI).Telecom giant AT&T is out of the media business. It's spin-off of Time Warner is complete, and now the company can focus on its core wireless and fiber businesses.Continue reading