Rising Corporation Aktie
WKN DE: A41AEP / ISIN: JP3965410008
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24.07.2026 10:40:00
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now for a Lifetime of Rising Passive Income
Energy can be one of the trickiest sectors of the stock market to navigate. Energy literally drives the global economy, from the gas in your vehicle to the electricity powering data centers for artificial intelligence (AI). But the industry can be volatile, with recessions and other events swinging commodity prices and sending companies scrambling in short order.But if you focus on quality, you can find dependable energy sector dividend stocks with high yields. What does that look like? Three companies instantly come to mind.First is Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET), a massive midstream company with a 6.6% yield. And Chevron (NYSE: CVX) and ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) are two of the world's premier oil majors, with decades of consistency backing up their reputations and generous dividends.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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