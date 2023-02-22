|
22.02.2023 12:50:00
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hit the Gas Pedal On Your Passive Income
Make money while you sleep. Who doesn't like that? Investing in companies that pay dividends is an excellent way to generate passive income. High-yielding stocks can be a good source of income, but the yield isn't the only thing that matters. You want to invest in quality companies with solid balance sheets and growth potential.Three high-yielding stocks you can buy in the energy space to accelerate your passive income today are Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP)(NYSE: BEPC), Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), and Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET).Brookfield Renewable Partners is one of the most prominent players in clean energy, with over $68 billion in assets under management (AUM). Brookfield Renewable's portfolio contains assets in hydropower, wind, solar, and energy storage facilities, with a generating capacity of 23 gigawatts (GW) globally. It's already a world leader in hydroelectric power and continues adding to its other renewables.Continue reading
