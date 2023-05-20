|
20.05.2023 11:07:00
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hit the Gas Pedal On Your Passive Income
There are different ways to build a passive income stream. For example, for those looking to maximize dividends, high-yield Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) will be of interest. Those favoring great companies at cheap prices will find the historically high yield from Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) enticing. And conservative investors focused on dividend reliability might prefer utility Black Hills (NYSE: BKH). Here's a quick look at each.Enbridge has a 6.5% dividend yield. It has increased its dividend annually for over a quarter of a century. What's interesting about that streak is that the company operates in the highly cyclical energy sector. The key is that it owns the infrastructure assets that help to move oil and natural gas around the world, charging fees for their use. That is a relatively stable business that generates reliable cash flows.That said, Enbridge is not ignoring the clean energy transition that is taking place. Notably, it has been increasing its exposure to natural gas, a fuel expected to help in the clean energy shift, and it is building a clean energy business. The company's capital spending plans are telling. Oil operations are projected to see $1 billion of annual investment for the foreseeable future, with natural gas getting three times as much.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
