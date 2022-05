3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks With Up to 132% Upside, According to Wall Street

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If history is used as a guide, one of the smartest ways to make money on Wall Street is to buy dividend stocks.Back in 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a division of banking giant JPMorgan Chase, released a report that examined the average annual return of dividend stocks to non-dividend payers over a four-decade period (1972-2012). The comparison showed that income stocks ran laps around the non-dividend stocks, with an annual average return of 9.5% versus 1.6% over 40 years.But not all dividend stocks are created equally. Following an aggressive sell-off in equities since the beginning of the year, select Wall Street analysts believe the following three high-yield dividend stocks are poised for big upside. Based on analysts' lofty price targets, these passive income powerhouses offer upside ranging from 66% to 132% over the next 12 months.