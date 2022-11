3 High-Yield Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks That Are Screaming Buys

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Since its official debut in May 1896, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has served as arguably the most-watched barometer of the stock market's health. Over 126 years, the Dow Jones has expanded from an index that housed 12 mostly industrial stocks to one that today is home to 30 diverse businesses.Even though the Dow has its flaws -- it's a share price-weighted index, rather than a market cap-weighted index -- it's packed with mature, profitable business that almost always pay a dividend and know how to reward patient shareholders. As of this past weekend, 27 of the 30 Dow components were doling out a regular dividend.