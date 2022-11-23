23.11.2022 11:21:00

3 High-Yield Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks That Are Screaming Buys

Since its official debut in May 1896, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has served as arguably the most-watched barometer of the stock market's health. Over 126 years, the Dow Jones has expanded from an index that housed 12 mostly industrial stocks to one that today is home to 30 diverse businesses.Even though the Dow has its flaws -- it's a share price-weighted index, rather than a market cap-weighted index -- it's packed with mature, profitable business that almost always pay a dividend and know how to reward patient shareholders. As of this past weekend, 27 of the 30 Dow components were doling out a regular dividend.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Dow Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Dow Incmehr Analysen

02.06.21 Dow Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11.05.21 Dow Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Dow Inc 49,31 -0,83% Dow Inc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legen am Donnerstag zu. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte fanden am Donnerstag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen