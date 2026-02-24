NOW Aktie

NOW für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
24.02.2026 10:31:00

3 High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

The energy sector can be a great source of durable dividend income. Many companies have long histories of increasing their dividends. Meanwhile, energy demand, especially for clean energy, will continue to grow for decades to come. Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWENA)(NYSE: CWEN), Chevron (NYSE: CVX), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) currently offer attractive dividends that should continue growing in the decades ahead. That makes them great energy stocks to buy now for a potential lifetime of dividend income.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issued

mehr Nachrichten