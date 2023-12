3 High-Yield Real Estate Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in December

Rising interest rates have proven challenging for the real estate industry over the past couple of years. It has made it more expensive for companies to borrow money to fund new developments and acquisitions. Meanwhile, higher rates have weighed on the value of income-producing real estate investments. That has increased their yields to compensate investors for their higher-risk profiles compared to lower-risk options like bonds and bank CDs.This headwind could start fading next year. Many expect the Federal Reserve to begin cutting interest rates. That could lift the weight on shares of real estate investment trusts (REITs). This catalyst makes leading REITs Realty Income (NYSE: O), Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE: MAA), and VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) stand out as stocks that investors will want to scoop up this December.Shares of Realty Income have slumped about 15% this year. That has helped push its dividend yield up to 5.7%. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel