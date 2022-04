3 High-Yield Stocks With Very Different Risk Factors

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There's an old saying that there's no free lunches on Wall Street. It's a fancy way of explaining that for big rewards you often have to take on big risks. Which is why you should always step back and make an assessment of the downside possibilities of every investment you are considering. Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR), Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG), and Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE: OHI) are excellent examples of why the nuances matter.Innovative Industrial Properties is an industrial real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on marijuana grow houses. This is a fairly new business, given that pot isn't actually legal in all 50 states just yet. However, the industry and the REIT have both been growing at a rapid clip. That shows up best in Innovative Industrial Properties' dividend, which has increased from $0.15 per share per quarter in 2017, when it was first initiated, to the recent figure of $1.75. That's not a typo, the REIT's dividend has increased a massive 900%! The stock is up about the same amount, by the way.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading