3 High-Yielding Dividend Aristocrats to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Dividend Aristocrats are stocks that have been raising their dividend payments for at least 25 years in a row. They're among the safest income stocks you can own. But they don't always pay good yields.Three stocks that are exceptions to that are Medtronic (NYSE: MDT), Chevron (NYSE: CVX), and Target (NYSE: TGT). They all yield more than the S&P 500 average of 1.7%. And collectively, these stocks can help diversify your portfolio.Medtronic is a medical-device company that sells its products all over the world. Its products help patients with more than 70 health conditions. Its versatility and diversification make Medtronic a key player in the healthcare industry, and a safe stock for investors to own.Continue reading