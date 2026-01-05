Safe Aktie
WKN DE: A40H9L / ISIN: FR001400RKU0
|
05.01.2026 16:18:00
3 High-Yielding Dividend Kings to Buy in January for Safe Passive Income in 2026 and Beyond
Dividend Kings are some of the most durable dividend stocks. These companies have increased their payments for at least 50 years in a row. Their ability to consistently grow their dividends showcases the strength of their financial profiles and growth prospects. Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO), Kimberly Clark (NASDAQ: KMB), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) are great Dividend Kings to buy this January. They can provide your portfolio with a safe and lucrative stream of dividend income that should grow in 2026 and beyond.Image source: Johnson & Johnson.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!