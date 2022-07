3 High-Yielding Dividend Payers That Spent Billions on Share Buybacks Last Quarter

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many high-yielding dividend payers don't generate enough free cash flow to also be able to buy back shares. Often, companies have to choose which way they want to reward their shareholders. However, there are some special companies that can accomplish both.Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Lowe's (NYSE: LOW), and ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) are all companies that pay higher yields than the S&P 500 average of 1.7%, and they also bought back at least $2 billion in shares last quarter. What else makes these stocks so special? Let's take a closer look.Pfizer is generating a boatload of money from its COVID-19 vaccine and pill this year. Thanks to those relatively new sources of revenue, its top line will be around $100 billion for 2022. That's more than double the $41.9 billion it reported in 2020. Continue reading