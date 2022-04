3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks to Buy on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If a dividend stock has fallen in value, it gives investors an opportunity to lock in a higher dividend yield while potentially positioning themselves for a larger profit down the road if it recovers. That doesn't always happen, but if you stick with quality, profitable businesses, it's a very real possibility.Three terrific options for investors today, whether you're focused on the future or sheer dividend income, are Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Seagate Technology (NYSE: STX), and Big Lots (NYSE: BIG). They have all been declining this year but are also paying well above the S&P 500 dividend yield, which is less than 1.4%.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading