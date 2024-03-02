|
02.03.2024 17:16:00
3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks With Payout Ratios Less Than 50%
One ratio that gets a lot of attention (and rightfully so) from investors is a stock's payout ratio. It tells them how much of a company's earnings are paid out in the form of dividends. Generally, the higher the ratio is, the more unsustainable the dividend is. This isn't always the case, however. A company may be coming off a single bad earnings report or it may have many noncash items weighing down its bottom line in a particular quarter that pushes the payout ratio abnormally high. Still, the payout ratio is a good metric to focus on when evaluating dividend stocks.Three stocks that yield more than the S&P 500 average of 1.4% but still have low payout ratios are CVS Health (NYSE: CVS), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), and ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM). Let's take a closer look at these dividend stocks and why they might be good additions to a portfolio.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu With Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu With Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX beendet Freitagssitzung stark -- DAX schließt nach neuem Höchststand fester -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- Asiens Märkte gehen stärker ins Wochenende - Nikkei klettert auf Rekordhoch
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Freitag Aufschläge. Der deutsche Leitindex setzte seine Rekordserie fort. Vor dem Wochenende waren an den US-Börsen Gewinne auszumachen. Am letzten Handelstag der Woche ging es in Asien ebenfalls bergauf, auch in Tokio gab es neue Rekordstände.