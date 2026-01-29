Safe Aktie
WKN DE: A40H9L / ISIN: FR001400RKU0
|
29.01.2026 10:06:00
3 Historically Cheap, Safe Stocks You Can Confidently Buy in an Expensive Stock Market
The third year of Wall Street's bull market rally didn't let investors down. When 2025 came to a close, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and growth-focused Nasdaq Composite had gained 13%, 16%, and 20%, respectively, with all three indexes notching several record-closing highs.But as Wall Street's major indexes have leaped into uncharted territory, so have stock valuations. According to the S&P 500's Shiller Price-to-Earnings (P/E) Ratio, which is also known as the cyclically adjusted P/E Ratio, or CAPE Ratio, this is the second priciest stock market in history, dating back to the beginning of 1871. Whereas the Shiller P/E has averaged 17.33 over the last 155 years, it ended the Jan. 23 trading session at a multiple of 40.65. Historically, surpassing a Shiller P/E of 30 has spelled trouble for the stock market. Based on back-tested data, there have been six times since 1871 when the S&P 500's CAPE Ratio exceeded 30, including the present, and the previous five occurrences were eventually followed by declines in one or more of Wall Street's major stock indexes ranging from 20% to 89%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!