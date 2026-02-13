:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
13.02.2026 11:06:00
3 Historically Cheap Software Stocks Begging to Be Bought Amid the Recent Tech Rout
Collectively, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite have given investors plenty of reason to smile. The Dow recently eclipsed 50,000, the S&P 500 has gained at least 16% in six of the last seven years, and the Nasdaq Composite has outpaced the gains of the Dow and S&P 500. But narrowing the lens a bit exposes a different reality for software investors. Whereas Wall Street's major stock indexes have pushed to new heights, the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (NYSEMKT: IGV), comprised of 114 of Wall Street's pre-eminent software companies, is nearly 28% below its all-time high, as of the closing bell on Feb. 9, and was off by more than 32%, as of Feb. 5. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
