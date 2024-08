3 Hot Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

The stock market has delivered average annual returns of about 10% going back decades, which is enough to double your money every seven years. But it's not that difficult to grow your money faster with well-chosen growth stocks.To give you some ideas, three Motley Fool contributors believe On Holding (NYSE: ONON), MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), and Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) can help you achieve above-average returns. Here's why.Jennifer Saibil (On Holding): On has distinguished itself as a top premium brand that is challenging names like Nike and Lululemon Athletica. It stands out for its soaring growth despite inflation, and it's just getting started. It has a massive growth runway as it builds its brands and attracts loyal fans, and growth-minded investors should take a look.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool