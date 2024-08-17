|
17.08.2024 14:00:00
3 Hot Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation
The stock market has delivered average annual returns of about 10% going back decades, which is enough to double your money every seven years. But it's not that difficult to grow your money faster with well-chosen growth stocks.To give you some ideas, three Motley Fool contributors believe On Holding (NYSE: ONON), MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), and Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) can help you achieve above-average returns. Here's why.Jennifer Saibil (On Holding): On has distinguished itself as a top premium brand that is challenging names like Nike and Lululemon Athletica. It stands out for its soaring growth despite inflation, and it's just getting started. It has a massive growth runway as it builds its brands and attracts loyal fans, and growth-minded investors should take a look.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!