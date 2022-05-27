3 Hot Marijuana Stocks That Could Easily Turn $5,000 Into $500

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As shown by the AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF's losses of more than 65% in the last 12 months alone, you can easily burn a fortune by investing it in a few of the most popular marijuana stocks. Between frequent mismatches of supply and demand and a stock market that's positively sour on high-risk growth assets like cannabis stocks, now is the time when underperforming companies are getting shaken out.Avoiding the industry's falling stars is key to preserving your wealth if you decide to enter into the world of cannabis in the near future. Let's look at a trio of cannabis businesses that are likely to demolish an investment of $5,000.Shopping for edibles at a marijuana dispensary. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading