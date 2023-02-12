3 Hot Stocks That Are Absurdly Cheap Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There are always undervalued companies on the stock market, but there are even more opportunities today than a year or two ago. Not only are price-to-earnings multiples low for many companies, but growth opportunities aren't being appreciated either. Three companies that I think are cheap based on their long-term potential are General Motors (NYSE: GM), Disney (NYSE: DIS), and Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN). Investors have long been skeptical of the long-term value creation from automakers, and with good reason. The auto market is boom and bust, and periodically an automaker will be forced to go through bankruptcy, as General Motors did in 2009. Value simply doesn't accrue to shareholders the way it does in other industries. Continue reading