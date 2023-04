3 HSA Benefits You Don't Want to Miss Out on in Retirement

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Health savings accounts (HSAs) are a great place to stash cash for an upcoming medical procedure or for emergencies. But that's just scratching the surface of what these accounts can do. They also make great homes for your retirement savings. Here are three benefits you can look forward to if you hold your HSA savings for the long term.The primary benefit of saving in an HSA is that your medical withdrawals are tax-free at any age. And unlike flexible spending account (FSA) funds, your HSA funds don't expire at the end of the year, so you can leave your money there for as long as you'd like.