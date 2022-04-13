|
13.04.2022 17:23:54
3 Humbled Nasdaq Stocks Ready to Bounce Back
It's been a tough 2022 for the market. Although we've seen a few flashes of bullish brilliance here and there, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) currently sits more than 16% below its November peak. And it's showing signs of dipping even lower. Some Nasdaq-listed stocks, of course, have fared much worse.This isn't a time to panic, though. Although it may be uncomfortable to do so, veteran investors can attest that the time to buy into good companies is when their stock prices are down. The market's ultimate undertow is bullish, even if it moves backward now and then.With that backdrop, here's a rundown of three of the Nasdaq's most undervalued names following a brutal sell-off. These three picks are more primed than their peers for a rebound.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!