3 Hyper-Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Many hyper -growth stocks skyrocketed to all-time highs last year as overly bullish investors convinced themselves it was reasonable to pay 30, 40, or even 50 times sales for unprofitable tech companies. Many of those investors were badly burned over the past year as rising interest rates crushed unprofitable companies that were trading at sky-high valuations.But in the aftermath of that sobering reality check, many of those former highfliers are now trading at more sustainable valuations. Let's take a look at three promising hyper-growth stocks that investors should consider buying today before the bulls come back: Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), and Cloudflare (NYSE: NET).Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading