Costco Wholesale Aktie
WKN: 888351 / ISIN: US22160K1051
|
27.01.2026 08:06:00
3 Important Metrics All Costco Stock Investors Need to Know
With fiscal 2025 (ended Aug. 31) net sales of $270 billion, Costco (NASDAQ: COST) is one of the power players in the global retail market. Charlie Munger, long-time right-hand man to Warren Buffett, never sold a share in the business. That's high praise.This retail stock's price has risen 540% in the past decade, even though it's trading 9% below its peak (as of Jan. 23). Investors should keep the business on their radar. Here are three important metrics to know about Costco.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!