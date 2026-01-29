Nike Aktie

Nike für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 866993 / ISIN: US6541061031

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
29.01.2026 15:35:00

3 Important Metrics All Nike Stock Investors Need to Know

Any investor who even remotely follows the business knows that Nike (NYSE: NKE) is not even close to operating at its best right now. While it's still a leader in the global sportswear market, the company made some notable mistakes in recent years. Nike is working to fix things, but shares have gotten hammered. They are trading 63% below their peak (as of Jan. 23).This is an interesting business to pay attention to. Here are three metrics that investors in this consumer discretionary stock need to know about.Image source: Nike.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Nike Inc.

mehr Nachrichten