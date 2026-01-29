Nike Aktie
WKN: 866993 / ISIN: US6541061031
|
29.01.2026 15:35:00
3 Important Metrics All Nike Stock Investors Need to Know
Any investor who even remotely follows the business knows that Nike (NYSE: NKE) is not even close to operating at its best right now. While it's still a leader in the global sportswear market, the company made some notable mistakes in recent years. Nike is working to fix things, but shares have gotten hammered. They are trading 63% below their peak (as of Jan. 23).This is an interesting business to pay attention to. Here are three metrics that investors in this consumer discretionary stock need to know about.Image source: Nike.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
