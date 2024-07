3 Important Social Security Changes That Happen After You Tie the Knot

Marriage has a lasting effect on your finances, for better or for worse. Most people are prepared to pay daily expenses and plan for a future together. But few give much thought to how their marriage affects their Social Security benefits.There are three important changes that take place within the first year of getting married. We'll cover each of them in detail below so you know what to expect.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool