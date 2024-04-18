Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
18.04.2024

3 Important Things We Just Learned From Bank of America

Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) reported first-quarter earnings earlier this week, and there were several important things to note. Although the bank's results topped analyst expectations, its stock fell after its report.Below, I'll dive into those metrics and why they could be important to keep an eye on.Bank of America's net interest income (NII) fell 3% in the  quarter to $14.2 billion on a fully taxable equivalent basis, down from $14.6 billion a year earlier. NII is the difference what the company earns on its loans compared to what it pays for deposits and other funds; it's the company's largest source of income.

