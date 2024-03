3 Income ETFs to Buy With $723 and Hold Forever

Investing for income is a popular strategy, and for good reason. Who doesn't love the idea of passive income paying your living expenses? But pulling it off can be more complicated because you can't trust every dividend stock you find.That's where exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can help. These are buckets of individual stocks that trade under a single ticker symbol. That means instant and easy diversification for your portfolio, which helps you sleep better at night.But which ETFs are best for income-focused investors?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel