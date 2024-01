3 Incredible Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Dividend income can play an important role in an investor's long-term returns, but not all dividend stocks are worth buying.Some high-yield stocks can be deceptive. For example, a company experiencing financial difficulty might be at risk of reducing its dividend payment. In this scenario, it's common for investors to discount the share price, and therefore demand a higher yield on shares to account for the risk of a dividend cut.The most rewarding dividend stocks can sustain, and ideally increase, their dividends. Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC), Home Depot (NYSE: HD), and Realty Income (NYSE: O) are financially strong companies that can accomplish those goals.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel