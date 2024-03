3 Incredible Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Investing in industry leaders that are reporting strong growth can lead to sizable gains over the long term. These opportunities can be found in various sectors from companies large and small.Read why three Motley Fool contributors believe DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE), and Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) could offer incredible long-term returns for patient investors.John Ballard (DraftKings): DraftKings is a popular digital entertainment and gaming company that is reporting impressive revenue growth as more states legalize sports betting.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel