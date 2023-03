3 Incredible Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's not a good feeling to see your savings lose value when the markets drop. But it's when stocks go down that investors get the chance to make a lot of money on the next upswing. Of course, you have to buy the right stocks.There are plenty of strong companies that saw their share prices tumble last year. Here's why three Motley Fool contributors believe Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) are no-brainer buys right now.John Ballard (Shopify): Shopify stock crashed with the market sell-off last year, but e-commerce isn't going anywhere. It's an enormous market valued at over $5 trillion, and eMarketer expects it to grow to more than $7 trillion over the next several years. In fact, while the stock was tumbling, Shopify was still growing.Continue reading