3 Incredible Stats That Suggest CrowdStrike Could Soar Much Higher

Cybersecurity is big business, especially now, with more companies doing their operations in the cloud and relying on artificial intelligence (AI). CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a big player in that area, and it has done a magnificent job of attracting growth investors. This year alone, the stock is already up close to 50%. As a result, its valuation has ballooned -- it's trading at nearly 100 times its forecast profits for this fiscal year.But despite its sky-high valuation, CrowdStrike stock could be poised to soar even higher.On CrowdStrike 's fiscal 2025 first-quarter earnings call earlier this month, management highlighted the wealth of applicants it has vying for its positions. The company says that in five quarters, it has obtained 687,000 job applications. But the actual number it hired was just the "low single-digit thousands." In comparison, Harvard has a 3% acceptance rate, and given the same number of applicants, it might accept over 20,000 people.