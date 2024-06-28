|
28.06.2024 15:14:00
3 Incredible Stats That Suggest CrowdStrike Could Soar Much Higher
Cybersecurity is big business, especially now, with more companies doing their operations in the cloud and relying on artificial intelligence (AI). CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a big player in that area, and it has done a magnificent job of attracting growth investors. This year alone, the stock is already up close to 50%. As a result, its valuation has ballooned -- it's trading at nearly 100 times its forecast profits for this fiscal year.But despite its sky-high valuation, CrowdStrike stock could be poised to soar even higher.On CrowdStrike's fiscal 2025 first-quarter earnings call earlier this month, management highlighted the wealth of applicants it has vying for its positions. The company says that in five quarters, it has obtained 687,000 job applications. But the actual number it hired was just the "low single-digit thousands." In comparison, Harvard has a 3% acceptance rate, and given the same number of applicants, it might accept over 20,000 people. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Incredible Holdings Ltd. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Incredible Holdings Ltd. Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CrowdStrike
|364,50
|0,57%
|Incredible Holdings Ltd. Registered Shs
|0,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflation im Fokus: US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- ATX geht etwas fester ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich stabil -- Asiens Märkte gehen fester aus der Sitzung
Der heimische Aktienmarkt ging mit kleinen Aufschlägen ins Wochenende. Der DAX präsentierte sich am Freitag wenig bewegt. Die US-Börsen gaben am letzten Handelstag der Woche nach. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich am Freitag auf grünem Terrain.