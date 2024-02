3 Incredible Stocks That Could Supercharge Your Portfolio in 2024

There was excitement on Wall Street when the S&P 500 hit a new high in January after more than two years. But the real story is that it keeps moving up. There's momentum in the stock market, and with several positive market indicators, there could be high gains this year.If you want to maximize your portfolio this year, choose solid stocks with high growth potential. MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG), and On Holding (NYSE: ONON) are three great picks.MercadoLibre is an e-commerce giant in Latin America that consistently reports high growth. It also has a fintech division that offers digital payments and credit products, and together these make for a growth machine that's hard to compete with.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel